Tuesday 4/11/23: Election results impact, NPR's Sylvia Poggioli, engineer auto racer, peregrine falcons, last commercial fisherman
Today on Lake Effect, we look at what the results of the April election will mean for Wisconsinites. NPR’s Syliva Poggioli shares what kept her working in public radio for over 40 years. We learn about a local man who changed the auto racing game with engineering. We learn about the recovery of the peregrine falcon population in Wisconsin. Plus, speak with the last commercial fisherman on Washington Island in Door County.
Guests:
- Paul Nolette, associate professor of political science at Marquette University
- Sylvia Poggioli, NPR’s longest-serving foreign correspondent
- Nathan Salowitz, associate professor of mechanical engineering at UW-Milwaukee
- Mike Grisar, environmental team leader for We Energies; Greg Septon, founder of the Wisconsin Peregrine Falcon Recovery Project
- Ken Koyen, last commercial fisherman on Washington Island in Door County