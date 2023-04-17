© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 4/17/23: Earth week, Capitol Notes, stink bugs, Milwaukee County trail system

Published April 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we kick off our Earth Week series on the impact of declining biodiversity. Capitol Notes examines the new Republican bills on guns and welfare work requirements in Wisconsin. We tell you about the work of the National Weather Service here in Milwaukee. We tell you why you might be seeing more stink bugs around. Plus, learn about some of the hidden gems in the Milwaukee County Parks system of trails.

Guests:

  • Stanley Temple, professor emeritus in conservation at UW-Madison
  • JR Ross, WisPolitics
  • Tim Hallbach, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sullivan
  • Russ Groves, professor & chair of the Department of Entomology at UW-Madison
  • Jessica Wineberg, trails coordinator for Milwaukee County Parks
