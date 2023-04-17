Monday 4/17/23: Earth week, Capitol Notes, stink bugs, Milwaukee County trail system
Today on Lake Effect, we kick off our Earth Week series on the impact of declining biodiversity. Capitol Notes examines the new Republican bills on guns and welfare work requirements in Wisconsin. We tell you about the work of the National Weather Service here in Milwaukee. We tell you why you might be seeing more stink bugs around. Plus, learn about some of the hidden gems in the Milwaukee County Parks system of trails.
Guests:
- Stanley Temple, professor emeritus in conservation at UW-Madison
- JR Ross, WisPolitics
- Tim Hallbach, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sullivan
- Russ Groves, professor & chair of the Department of Entomology at UW-Madison
- Jessica Wineberg, trails coordinator for Milwaukee County Parks