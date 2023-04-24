Monday 4/24/23: untested rape kits, Capitol Notes, Cardinal Stritch student, State Archeologist
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the impact untested rape kits have on survivors and the wider community. Capitol Notes looks at efforts to legalize medical marijuana and legislation on stiffening carjacking and reckless driving penalties. We hear from an international student who attends Cardinal Stritch University who recently found out the school is closing. Plus, listen back to a conversation Wisconsin’s State Archaeologist who passed away on April 14th.
Guests:
- Dr. Rachel Lovell, Director of the Criminology Research Center at Cleveland State University
- JR Ross, WisPolitics
- Gal Dahan, Cardinal Stritch University student
- Dr. James Skibo, late state archeologist