Capitol Notes: Is medical marijuana legalization possible in Wisconsin?

GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said last week that Republicans are talking privately about legalizing medical marijuana in Wisconsin. JR Ross, the editor of WisPolitics.com, says the devil is in the details but lays out what he's looking to see if this could get off the ground with both Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature. We also talk about tough-on-crime bills that are getting bipartisan support to ratchet up penalties for carjacking and reckless driving, why Milwaukee is a target and continued talks about whether the city can get its needs met with shared revenue discussions.

