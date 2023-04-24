© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Is medical marijuana legalization possible in Wisconsin?

By Maayan Silver
Published April 24, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT
Legislators took up bills on public safety, among other topics, in the last week of April in the state capitol.

GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said last week that Republicans are talking privately about legalizing medical marijuana in Wisconsin. JR Ross, the editor of WisPolitics.com, says the devil is in the details but lays out what he's looking to see if this could get off the ground with both Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature. We also talk about tough-on-crime bills that are getting bipartisan support to ratchet up penalties for carjacking and reckless driving, why Milwaukee is a target and continued talks about whether the city can get its needs met with shared revenue discussions.

