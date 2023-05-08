Monday 5/8/23: abortion ban challenge, Capitol Notes, dredging Milwaukee's waterways, Women's Entrepreneurship Week
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a lawsuit challenging the state’s 1849 abortion ban and the potential outcomes. Capitol Notes explores the proposed changes to shared revenue. We tell you about a major project happening this summer to clean up Milwaukee’s waterways. Plus, learn about Women’s Entrepreneurship Week happening in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Howard Shweber, politics professor at UW-Madison
- JR Ross, WisPolitics
- Cheryl Nenn, riverkeeper with the Milwaukee Riverkeeper
- Stephanie Melnick, owner of She Stands Tall