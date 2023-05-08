A look at Wisconsin Assembly Republicans' shared revenue bill and how it would affect Milwaukee
Are you interested in the key points in the Wisconsin GOP's shared revenue bill? This week's Capitol Notes breaks them down. JR Ross, the editor of WisPolitics.com, also talks about pushback on the GOP's contingencies for local governments, what Democratic Governor Tony Evers has said, and explains how the bill interacts with the budget process that the GOP-led Joint Finance Committee is currently taking up. Also, tune in for what to expect next.
A previous explainer of Wisconsin's budget process can be found here:
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and GOP Legislative leaders are pitching alternate takes on what to do to keep the Brewers in Wisconsin. JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com explains the politics behind that and details how the budget process works.