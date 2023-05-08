A look at Wisconsin Assembly Republicans' shared revenue bill and how it would affect Milwaukee

Are you interested in the key points in the Wisconsin GOP's shared revenue bill? This week's Capitol Notes breaks them down. JR Ross, the editor of WisPolitics.com, also talks about pushback on the GOP's contingencies for local governments, what Democratic Governor Tony Evers has said, and explains how the bill interacts with the budget process that the GOP-led Joint Finance Committee is currently taking up. Also, tune in for what to expect next.

