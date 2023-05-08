© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

A look at Wisconsin Assembly Republicans' shared revenue bill and how it would affect Milwaukee

By Maayan Silver
Published May 8, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT
The city of Milwaukee is facing a pension crisis which some have estimated could result in a layoff of a quarter of city workers, resulting in a deleterious effect on city services.

Are you interested in the key points in the Wisconsin GOP's shared revenue bill? This week's Capitol Notes breaks them down. JR Ross, the editor of WisPolitics.com, also talks about pushback on the GOP's contingencies for local governments, what Democratic Governor Tony Evers has said, and explains how the bill interacts with the budget process that the GOP-led Joint Finance Committee is currently taking up. Also, tune in for what to expect next.

A previous explainer of Wisconsin's budget process can be found here:

Capitol Notes: What does baseball have to do with it? A Wisconsin budget refresher
Maayan Silver
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and GOP Legislative leaders are pitching alternate takes on what to do to keep the Brewers in Wisconsin. JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com explains the politics behind that and details how the budget process works.

    Maayan Silver
    Maayan Silver has been a reporter with WUWM’s News Team since 2018.
