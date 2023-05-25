© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Thursday 5/25/23: Milwaukee Public Museum new exhibits, Heal the Hood, "Night of the Living Harvest", Door County guide, Bubble Tea

Published May 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the final plans unveiled about the Milwaukee Public Museum’s new home and the exhibits you’ll be able to see there. We speak with the organizer of the annual Heal the Hood block party about what you can expect from this year’s event. We learn about the new film "Night of the Living Harvest." Plus, we learn about the growing popularity of Bubble Tea and explore its origins.

Guests:

  • Ellen Censky, President and CEO of the Milwaukee Public Museum
  • Ajamou Butler, founder of the Heal the Hood block party
  • Charlie Tennessen, farmer & filmmaker of “Night of the Living Harvest”
  • Kevin Revolinski, travel author
