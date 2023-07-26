Wednesday 7/26/23: HAWA queer justice director, blood research, Good Things Brewing, Wisconsin hikes
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the queer justice director at the Hmong American Women’s Association about how the organization is creating a supportive space for Milwaukee’s LGBTQ community. We learn how a local organization led the way for a major, medical breakthrough for bone marrow transplants. We speak with a custom shoe designer and the official DJ for the Milwaukee Bucks. Plus, we talk about hiking in Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Zong Yang, queer justice director at the Hmong American Women’s Association
- Chris Miskell, president and CEO of Versiti
- Noel Alvarado, custom sneaker artist; DJ Shawna, producer and the official DJ of the Milwaukee Bucks
- Kevin Revolinski, writer & author