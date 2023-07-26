© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Wednesday 7/26/23: HAWA queer justice director, blood research, Good Things Brewing, Wisconsin hikes

Published July 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the queer justice director at the Hmong American Women’s Association about how the organization is creating a supportive space for Milwaukee’s LGBTQ community. We learn how a local organization led the way for a major, medical breakthrough for bone marrow transplants. We speak with a custom shoe designer and the official DJ for the Milwaukee Bucks. Plus, we talk about hiking in Wisconsin.

Guests:

  • Zong Yang, queer justice director at the Hmong American Women’s Association
  • Chris Miskell, president and CEO of Versiti
  • Noel Alvarado, custom sneaker artist; DJ Shawna, producer and the official DJ of the Milwaukee Bucks
  • Kevin Revolinski, writer & author
Lake Effect