Thursday 7/27/23: Milwaukee air quality, Great Circus Parade & Circus World Museum, Viva La Fitness, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the lasting impact of the air quality issues we’ve had in Milwaukee this summer. We learn about the history of the Great Circus Parade in Milwaukee and explore how that history lives on at the Circus World Museum in Baraboo. We visit Latino-owned gym, Viva La Fitness. Plus Bubbler Talk explores the first comic book store in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Tracey Holloway, air quality expert & professor at UW-Madison’s Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies
- Scott O’Donnel, director of Circus World; Amanda Weibel, communications officer with Travel Wisconsin
- Sonia Vernier, owner of Viva La Fitness