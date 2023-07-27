History and wonder come to life at Baraboo's Circus World Museum

You can feel like a kid again at the Circus World Museum in Baraboo, Wisconsin. Visitors are welcomed to a sprawling 64 acre experience that includes shows under the big top, musical performances and a chance to dive into the state's history.

Over 100 circuses had their start here in the badger state, including the Ringling Brothers. A former employee of the Ringling Bros. had the idea to celebrate the history, heritage and traditions of circus performance. That led to the museum opening on July 1, 1959.

The museum has grown and expanded over the years adding artifacts, buildings and attractions like the Ringling Bros. Train. The director at Circus World Museum, Scott O'Donnell, says a day at the museum will be sure to delight the entire family.

"It's a full day that guests can spend here exploring the history of the circus, not only within the Badger state, but around our nation and around the world as well. We really have a global collection here, and as such we see visitors and media and academia from around the world to come to Circus World to learn more about this timeless art form," O'Donnell says.

When the museum opened they had just six historic circus wagons. Now, they have 265 of them, that's the largest collection in the world and they are a big draw at the museum.

"Think of them as glorious pieces of American folk art surrounding really modern-day semi trucks. It's equipment on the inside, or it could have been housing for the animals in the menagerie and on the outside, they're gilded and painted, and bejeweled and just amazing pieces of of rolling art," O'Donnell describes.

The wagons and performances aren't the only reason to visit. O'Donnell says it's an opportunity to learn about the circus, the state and worldwide history of circus performance. He says you might be surprised by some of the artifacts you can see.

"We have an embarrassment of riches. But you know some quirky stuff, I would say we lean into our quirkiness here. Where else can you see a real live flea circus on display? I mean, who knew that you could work with fleas to do amazing things?, " O'Donnell says.

O'Donnell says children and adults alike will find something to love at the museum.

"It's a sight for the senses, it's sights and sounds and smells and tastes only you can have at the circus. And it's worth running away for a day and connecting to that amazing and stupendous history and celebration," O'Donnell says.

Travel

If you plan a trip to the area, Travel Wisconsin's communication officer, Amanda Weibel suggests taking the Merrimac Ferry.

"The ferry carries vehicles across the Wisconsin River just South of Baraboo," Weibel explains. "It's a seven minute ferry ride and it's the only free ferry in Wisconsin. And it's just a short detour from the typical route you'd take if you're traveling from the Milwaukee area, so a fun way to add another new unique element to that trip."

Other attractions

She also recommends checking out the Al. Ringling Theater in Baraboo. It's a historic, renovated theater that originally opened in 1915. The International Crane Foundation is also nearby. It's the only place in the world where you can see all 15 species of cranes.

Food

Weibel also recommends making time to visit one of the natural areas near Baraboo, like Devil's Lake State Park or some lesser known places like Pewit's Nest, a state natural area centered around a gorge or Parfrey's Glen.

There are also some good options for food in the Baraboo area that Weibel recommends. "Driftless Glen Distillery is a really great option for eating before or after a visit to Circus World. It's so convenient, it's just about a block away from the museum and they have fantastic food," says Weibel.

Another option is Jose's authentic Mexican restaurant. "This is just a short drive from downtown and Jose's prepares authentic dishes cooked to perfection ... enchiladas, fajitas, burritos [and] dinner entrees," says Weibel.

Accommodations

For those looking to have an overnight stay in the area, Weibel recommends the Fox Hill RV Resort and Campground. "It's between Baraboo and the Wisconsin Dells and the campground has spaces for RVs and tent campers. But they also have modern comfortable cabins that you can rent and you'll find a range of on-site activities to keep busy."

Willow Wood Inn is also a good option. "The property is mid-century mom and pop motor court. All of the rooms are really cleverly decorated in different themes. So, you'll really discover a feeling of nostalgia while staying there," says Weibel.