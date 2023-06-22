Female cheesemaker blends traditional Dutch heritage with Wisconsin cows to make award-winning gouda

We celebrate cheese and all things dairy basically year-round in Wisconsin. But, June is the official National Dairy Month — so for this month’s Wandering Wisconsin — we’re talking cheese.

Wisconsin lives up to its reputation as America's dairyland, producing a quarter of the country's cheese. Wisconsin is also home to 6,000 dairy farms statewide. June is the perfect time to visit some of the state's cheesemaking landmarks like the Dairy Heritage Center in Plymouth, which is the cheese capital of the world.

There's a dairy farm in Thorp, Wisconsin that's open to the public for tours. It's called Marieke Gouda, which is owned by Marieke Penterman.

Penterman grew up on a dairy farm in the Netherlands. She and her husband emigrated to Wisconsin and started a farm in 2002.

There are a variety of cheeses made at the farm, but Marieke describes why she decided to focus on gouda, "When I came over here I would go to the supermarket and I would find so many beautiful cheeses. I just couldn't find some good gouda."

The farm is open for two tours six days a week during the summer months. It includes a tour of the farm, learning about the cheesemaking process and cow cuddling!

"We have secured areas where they can see how we milk our cows and how the milk gets made into cheese and then they can come and sample our cheeses," says Penterman.

The Cafe Duchess on the farm offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options and a chance to try some of the cheeses made on the farm.

Penterman's cheeses have won over 160 awards, including the 2013 U.S. Championship cheese.

"Our first award winner was a Foenegreek Gouda. We're now close to 200 awards, one of them being in 2013. We were nominated the best cheese in America and that's how I got my green card. So I call it always my green card cheese. Normally, only professors and athletes are able to get that visa, but now I'm the first cheesemaker," Penterman says.

Another thing that makes the farm and cheese unique is the number of women who work and produce cheese there. There are 1,200 licensed cheesemakers in Wisconsin and only 60 of them are women. Penterman is not only the owner, but she is also one of three licensed female cheesemakers at the farm.

Thorp is a small place so if you plan to make a weekend trip out of your farm visit, there are lodging options in nearby Chippewa Falls.

Travel Wisconsin's Communications Officer, Amanda Weibel suggests the Inn on Lake Wissota. She describes it as a boutique experience in a picturesque lakeside setting that's perfect for couples. If you're traveling with a family or a group, Weibel suggest the Cobblestone Hotel and Suites in Downtown Chippewa Falls, which is centrally located near restaurants, breweries and other attractions, like the Leinie's Lodge.

"Another destination you really need to visit if you're staying in Downtown Chippewa Falls is the Leinie Lodge. In the tasting room you can sip on your favorite Leinenkugel's beer or try something new," Weibel explains."They have more than 15 beers on tap and then definitely consider joining one of their tours."

Weibel suggusts anyone looking for some good food in the area to check out Max's Bistro and Bar, which specialize in coastal Mexican cuisine or the Wissota Chop House, a high-end dining steakhouse.