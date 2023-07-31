Monday 7/31/23: Capitol Notes, local musician Brett Newski, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, Capitol Notes breaks down the big political news in Wisconsin including the new makeup of the State Supreme Court, election lawsuits and Republican voting efforts. Then, Milwaukee musician Brett Newski shares why it's important to be honest about mental health outside of his songwriting. Plus, hear some new songs from local musicians in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Jeff Mayers, WisPolitics
- Bretty Newski, Milwaukee musician & author
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record