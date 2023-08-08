Tuesday 8/8/23: Wisconsin state history
Today on Lake Effect, we explore our state history like how Chicago almost became a part of Wisconsin. We look at what life was like during the prohibition era in Milwaukee. We learn about the first Black person to win an Academy Award and their connection to Milwaukee. We learn about the lasting impact of the Green Book and some historic Black history sites in Wisconsin. Plus share some Wisconsin dining destinations.
Guests:
- Phil Luciano, reporter for the Peoria Journal Star
- Matthew Prigge, freelance writer and historian
- Kitonga Alexander, lead researcher for the Milwaukee Bronzeville Histories project
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
- Derek Mosley, director of Marquette University Law School’s Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education
- Ann Christenson, covers dining for Milwaukee Magazine