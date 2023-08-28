© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 08/28/23: Capitol Notes, Flock Safety cameras, Birth to 3 program, Dig In! harvest

Published August 28, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, Capitol Notes explores some of the controversies surrounding Wisconsin’s top election official. Then, we learn about Flock Safety cameras, and how police are using them to surveil communities and catch criminals. We look at Milwaukee County’s Birth to 3 Program, which helps parents and caretakers when extra support is needed. Plus, Dig In! explores the bounty of this harvest season, and how to make the most of it.

Guests:

  • JR Ross, WisPolitics
  • Jeff Caponera, police chief in the Village of Grafton
  • Samantha Cortez, Birth to 3 Program Coordinator for Milwaukee County; Crystal Vang, Milwaukee County’s Birth to 3 liaison
  • Venice Williams, executive director of Alice's Garden & Dig In! contributor
