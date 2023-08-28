Dig In!: Celebrating the harvest and the earth's bounty

The bounty of the season is on full display here in Milwaukee, where farmer’s markets are overflowing with fresh fruits and vegetables. Dig In! contributor Venice Williams, says this time of bounty is a good opportunity to reconsider our perception of self-sufficiency, as we benefit from the fruits of the earth and our fellow man.

"Self-sufficiency is one of those human myths that we've created and because of it we have this unhealthy relationship with the earth and what we produce ... for me it's about creating a lifestyle that is greener and cleaner and more environmentally authentic and in doing that we honor and celebrate the abundance of the earth," says Williams.

As the summer season comes to a close, Williams is spending her time harvesting the many herbs, fruits, and vegetables she grows and preserving them through drying, canning, and batch cooking. "If we're going to talk about what it means to honor and live off the earth and to celebrate its abundance, we have to talk about preserving food," she explains.

Dried herbs can be used as seasoning, but Williams says they can also be used as teas. While canning may not be your thing, batch-cooking soups, stews, or sauces can be a great way of preserving food for later use.