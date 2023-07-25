© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Dig In!
Lake Effect’s Joy Powers chats with Venice Williams, the executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center, about gardening, herbal remedies and healthy cooking.

Fondy Farm Feast celebrates abundance of summer with food from local, urban farms

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers
Published July 25, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT
The Fondy Farm Feast will feature food made by local farmers, prepared by local chefs.
Summer is a time of abundance in the garden and what better way to celebrate that abundance than with a feast? The Fondy Food Center will be holding a Fondy Farm Feast next month, featuring locally grown produce prepared by local chefs. The event on August 27 will have food made from fruits, vegetables, and animals, raised on urban farms. Dig In! contributor, Venice Williams, joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to explain more.

