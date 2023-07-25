Lake Effect’s Joy Powers chats with Venice Williams, the executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center, about gardening, herbal remedies and healthy cooking.
Fondy Farm Feast celebrates abundance of summer with food from local, urban farms
Summer is a time of abundance in the garden and what better way to celebrate that abundance than with a feast? The Fondy Food Center will be holding a Fondy Farm Feast next month, featuring locally grown produce prepared by local chefs. The event on August 27 will have food made from fruits, vegetables, and animals, raised on urban farms. Dig In! contributor, Venice Williams, joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to explain more.
