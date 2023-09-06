Wednesday 9/6/23: transgender officer, short film fest, Italian grinder sandwich, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from the first openly transgender police officer in Wisconsin. We talk to the founder of the Milwaukee Short Film Festival. We learn about the viral Italian grinder sandwich recipe. Plus, hear new local music in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Dezjorn Gauthier, Wisconsin State Fair Police Officer
- Ross Bigley, founder & director of the Milwaukee Short Film Festival; Mark GE, director of the short film Phantom Limb
- Michael Glorioso, General Manager of Gloriosos’s Italian Market
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record