Thursday, 10/19/23: Humanity Unlocked, Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival, Maya Ophelia’s food truck, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how the humanities and storytelling are helping incarcerated people in Wisconsin. We also learn about the Wisconsin Muslim Project documentary opening this year’s Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival. Then, we speak with the owners of Maya Ophelia's, a vegan food truck specializing in Filipino-Mexican cuisine. Plus, Bubbler Talk shares the story behind a historic miniature train museum in Milwaukee and we hear a new edition of Sounds Like Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Dasha Kelly Hamilton, creative change agent, Wisconsin’s former poet laureate, and co-host of the Humanity Unlocked podcast; Jen Rubin, works for Wisconsin Humanities, and co-producer of the Humanity Unlocked podcast
- Masood Akhtar, president and founder of We Are Many - United Against Hate; Jon Miskowski, PBS Wisconsin’s Director of Television; Janan Najeeb, executive director of the Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition and founder of the Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival
- Jack and Chase Roldan, chefs and owners of Maya Ophelia’s
- Bubbler Talk (series)
- Sounds Like Milwaukee (series)