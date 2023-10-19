Thursday, 10/19/23: Humanity Unlocked, Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival, Maya Ophelia’s food truck, Bubbler Talk

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how the humanities and storytelling are helping incarcerated people in Wisconsin. We also learn about the Wisconsin Muslim Project documentary opening this year’s Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival. Then, we speak with the owners of Maya Ophelia's, a vegan food truck specializing in Filipino-Mexican cuisine. Plus, Bubbler Talk shares the story behind a historic miniature train museum in Milwaukee and we hear a new edition of Sounds Like Milwaukee.

