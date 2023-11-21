Lake Effect Special, 11/21/23: Deaths and dire conditions continue at Waupun Correctional Institution
Three prisoners have died at the Waupun Correctional Institution, where lockdown conditions remain and prisoners say they’re continuing to suffer.
In this special edition of Lake Effect, we’ll explore the crisis facing Wisconsin jails and prisons. Joy Powers will examine proposals from the governor and the legislature – and their limitations. Sam Woods looks into what conditions currently look like for prisoners at Waupun Correctional Institution and speaks with a man formerly incarcerated there.