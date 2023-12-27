Wednesday 12/27/23 Best-Of 2023: Everywhere is Queer, Trans Handy Ma'am, female achievements in astronomy
Today on Lake Effect we look back on some of the best stories from 2023, including a conversation with the creator of Everywhere Is Queer, a world wide map showing where you can find queer-owned businesses. We speak with TikToker, the Trans Handy Ma'am about how she helps people with home improvement. A NASA astrophysicist shares discoveries made by largely overlooked women. Plus, we head to a warmer time at Alice’s Garden Urban Farm to learn about the start of the growing season.
Guests:
- Charlie Sprinkman, founder and CEO of Everywhere Is Queer
- Mercury Stardust, Madison-based TikTok-er, known as the Trans Handy Ma’am
- Michelle Thaller, astrophysicist and the assistant director for science communication at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center