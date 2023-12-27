© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wednesday 12/27/23 Best-Of 2023: Everywhere is Queer, Trans Handy Ma'am, female achievements in astronomy

Published December 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect we look back on some of the best stories from 2023, including a conversation with the creator of Everywhere Is Queer, a world wide map showing where you can find queer-owned businesses. We speak with TikToker, the Trans Handy Ma'am about how she helps people with home improvement. A NASA astrophysicist shares discoveries made by largely overlooked women. Plus, we head to a warmer time at Alice’s Garden Urban Farm to learn about the start of the growing season.

Guests:

  • Charlie Sprinkman, founder and CEO of Everywhere Is Queer
  • Mercury Stardust, Madison-based TikTok-er, known as the Trans Handy Ma’am
  • Michelle Thaller, astrophysicist and the assistant director for science communication at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center
  • Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center
