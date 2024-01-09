© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 1/9/24: Milwaukee and Wisconsin restaurants, El Rey, Italian grinders, bubble tea

Published January 9, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with an indigenous chef who opened a restaurant in Wisconsin that serves modern, seasonal Ojibwe fare. Then, we speak with two of Milwaukee’s foremost chefs about our restaurant scene, visit El Rey Foods and learn about the viral recipe for the Italian grinder sandwich. We close by exploring the rising popularity of bubble tea.

Guests:

Lake Effect