Tuesday 1/9/24: Milwaukee and Wisconsin restaurants, El Rey, Italian grinders, bubble tea
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with an indigenous chef who opened a restaurant in Wisconsin that serves modern, seasonal Ojibwe fare. Then, we speak with two of Milwaukee’s foremost chefs about our restaurant scene, visit El Rey Foods and learn about the viral recipe for the Italian grinder sandwich. We close by exploring the rising popularity of bubble tea.
Guests:
- Bryce Stevenson, chef at Miijim
- Paul Bartolotta, chef and co-founder of The Bartolotta Restaurants
- Jesus Gonzalez is a chef and co-owner of Zócalo Food Truck Park
- Michael Glorioso, general manager of Glorioso’s Italian Market