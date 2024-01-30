Tuesday 1/30/24: redistricting, child care, HBCU essays, Xanadu
Today on Lake Effect, we learn what’s happening with redistricting in Wisconsin and answer some community questions. Then, we learn about the state of child care in Wisconsin, and listen to NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday host Ayesha Rascoe talk about her new book of essays written by HBCU alumni, including herself. Plus, we hear from the director of Skylight Music Theatre’s production of “Xanadu”
Guests:
- John Johnson, research fellow at Marquette Law School’s Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education
- Emilie Amundson, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families
- Ayesha Roscoe, host of NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday and editor of "HBCU Made"
- Doug Clemons, director of the musical “Xanadu”