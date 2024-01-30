© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Tuesday 1/30/24: redistricting, child care, HBCU essays, Xanadu

Published January 30, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn what’s happening with redistricting in Wisconsin and answer some community questions. Then, we learn about the state of child care in Wisconsin, and listen to NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday host Ayesha Rascoe talk about her new book of essays written by HBCU alumni, including herself. Plus, we hear from the director of Skylight Music Theatre’s production of “Xanadu”

Guests:

