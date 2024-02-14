© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 2/14/24: Teen mental health, Farmer Wants a Wisconsin Wife, honoring the earth

Published February 14, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about teen mental health in Wisconsin. Then, we meet a Wisconsinite looking for love on FOX’s reality dating show, Farmer Wants a Wife. Plus, we learn about honoring the earth as a resolution for the new year. We close with a conversation from 2023 with people who found love on MCTS buses.

Guests:

