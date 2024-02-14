© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Sounds Like Milwaukee
This is Sounds Like Milwaukee, a WUWM project that celebrates the sounds of our city.

Sounds Like Milwaukee: A love letter to Wisconsin winters

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Maayan Silver
Published February 14, 2024 at 1:15 PM CST
Person walking through the woods
Courtesy of Lee Arhelger
Lee Arhelger is part of the Wisconsin Hiking Club and participating in those treks leads to one of his favorite sounds.

It's Valentine's Day, and here's a love letter that needs no postage: an audio ode to Wisconsin winters.

Sometimes the white flakes that blanket the streets are simply a hassle. Other times, they're a beautiful sight to see ... and hear! Milwaukeean Lee Arhleger sends in his favorite snow-related sound. It pairs nicely with a cold weather audio treat from Nicole Sheldon of Milwaukee, for when you need to warm up after a long and dark day.

Send in your favorite sounds and why you love them. Here are the instructions.

Maayan Silver
Maayan is a WUWM news reporter.
