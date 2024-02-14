Sounds Like Milwaukee: A love letter to Wisconsin winters

It's Valentine's Day, and here's a love letter that needs no postage: an audio ode to Wisconsin winters.

Sometimes the white flakes that blanket the streets are simply a hassle. Other times, they're a beautiful sight to see ... and hear! Milwaukeean Lee Arhleger sends in his favorite snow-related sound. It pairs nicely with a cold weather audio treat from Nicole Sheldon of Milwaukee, for when you need to warm up after a long and dark day.

Send in your favorite sounds and why you love them. Here are the instructions.