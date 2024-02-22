Thursday 2/22/24: Redistricting, Margaret Cho, first Black woman cantor, 100 years of boxing
Today on Lake Effect, we look at Wisconsin’s new legislative voting maps and explore how elections could be impacted. We speak with Margaret Cho who’s celebrating 40 years as a standup comic with her new “Live & Livid” tour. Plus, we’ll learn about the first Black woman cantor who was born here in Milwaukee. We close by speaking with the Milwaukee Athletic Club, which has hosted an annual Boxing Night for over a century.
Guests:
- John Johnson, research fellow at Marquette Law School’s Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education
- Margaret Cho, standup comedian
- Shahanna McKinney Baldon, educator, artist, advocate and thought leader on racial and ethnic diversity in the Jewish community
- Brad Schendel, member services director at the Milwaukee Athletic Club