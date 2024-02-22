© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 2/22/24: Redistricting, Margaret Cho, first Black woman cantor, 100 years of boxing

Published February 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at Wisconsin’s new legislative voting maps and explore how elections could be impacted. We speak with Margaret Cho who’s celebrating 40 years as a standup comic with her new “Live & Livid” tour. Plus, we’ll learn about the first Black woman cantor who was born here in Milwaukee. We close by speaking with the Milwaukee Athletic Club, which has hosted an annual Boxing Night for over a century.

Guests:

