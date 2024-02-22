Milwaukee Athletic Club's Boxing Night benefits youth boxing clubs

For over a century, the Milwaukee Athletic Club has hosted its Annual Boxing Night. In the past 25 years, it’s raised more than $100,000 to support regional youth boxing clubs.

Brad Schendel, the member services director at the Milwaukee Athletic Club, has organized Boxing Night for over 20 years. Schendel says for some participants, the event is more than a competition because it provides structure and access to mentors.

"They learn from it and they become better people after they've been through the program," he says. "We've had some promoters that have adopted kids."

The event is held at the MAC's ballroom. Fighters compete in amateur bouts and wear headgear during matches.

While it's mostly young adults that compete at the event, Schendel says a wide range of ages take to the boxing ring. He recalls a lawyer that asked to box against someone his age.

"It was a Milwaukee lawyer and a Milwaukee priest — both in their 70s boxing. They moved like 70-year-olds too," he jokes.

The sold-out show on February 23 will showcase boxers from the United Community Center, City Champs Foundation and Crown Boxing.