© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Monday 3/11/24: Registration for April 2 election, fake electors scheme, Thin Ice, daylight savings time

Published March 11, 2024 at 11:45 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how first-time voters and voters who are new to Wisconsin can register to vote for the upcoming Spring Election. Then, Capitol Notes looks at a settlement over the fake electors scheme in Wisconsin and what the consequences might be. Plus, we learn about the battle over daylight saving time.

Guests:

Lake Effect