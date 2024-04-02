Tuesday 4/2/24: What's on your ballot, Milwaukee Film Festival, Dig In!
Today on Lake Effect, we help you understand what’s on your ballot for the spring election. We learn what it takes to put the Milwaukee Film Festival together. Plus, we learn how purple vegetables are good for your garden and your health.
Guests:
- JR Ross, editor at WisPolitics
- Michael Murphy, Milwaukee alderman
- Aycha Sawa, Milwaukee City Comptroller
- Anthony Chergosky, assistant professor of political science at UW-La Crosse
- Cara Ogburn, artistic director of Milwaukee Film
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center