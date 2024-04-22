Monday 4/22/24: Russo-Ukrainian War, Capitol Notes, the first Earth Day, Richland
Today on Lake Effect, a Wisconsin professor from Ukraine shares his experiences since the full-scale invasion by Russia, two years ago. Then, Capitol Notes catches up on the latest in Wisconsin state politics. Plus, we speak with a woman who helped organize and implement the first Earth Day. We close by speaking with the director of “Richland” a film that explores what remains of a small town built for the Manhattan Project.
Guests:
- Andrey Ivanov, Ukrainian associate professor of history at UW-Platteville
- JR Ross, editor of Wispolitics
- Barbara Alexander, one of the organizers behind the first Earth Day
- Irene Lusztig, director of the film “Richland”