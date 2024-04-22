© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Monday 4/22/24: Russo-Ukrainian War, Capitol Notes, the first Earth Day, Richland

Published April 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, a Wisconsin professor from Ukraine shares his experiences since the full-scale invasion by Russia, two years ago. Then, Capitol Notes catches up on the latest in Wisconsin state politics. Plus, we speak with a woman who helped organize and implement the first Earth Day. We close by speaking with the director of “Richland” a film that explores what remains of a small town built for the Manhattan Project.

Guests:

  • Andrey Ivanov, Ukrainian associate professor of history at UW-Platteville
  • JR Ross, editor of Wispolitics
  • Barbara Alexander, one of the organizers behind the first Earth Day
  • Irene Lusztig, director of the film “Richland
