Tuesday 4/30/24: 'Swing State of the Union' podcast, school choice history, spring cleaning tips, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we introduce you to WUWM’s new podcast, Swing State of the Union – all about why Wisconsin is so important to U.S. politics. We explore the history of school choice and how the line between public and private education has blurred over time. We get some tips from an expert on how to organize your home during spring cleaning. Plus, hear new local music in the Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Joy Powers & Sam Woods, hosts and producers of Swing State of the Union
- Cara Fitzpatrick, author of "The Death of Public School”
- Tamara Starr, professional organizer & owner of Sweet Simplicity
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record