Tuesday 5/14/24: Spring wildfires, Aging Advocacy Day, Aquatics Ambassadors program, 'Milwaukee in Stone & Clay'
Today on Lake Effect, we take a look at what’s happened so far during Wisconsin spring wildfire season. We learn about Aging Advocacy Day in Wisconsin and how it can be helpful to older LGBTQ people. We learn about a program that’s helping promote water safety throughout Milwaukee County. Plus, we speak with the author of Milwaukee in Stone & Clay, a book about Milwaukee's geological architecture.
Guests:
- Catherine Koele, wildfire prevention specialist with the Wisconsin DNR
- Christie Carter, Aging and Disability’s program coordinator at Milwaukee’s LGBT Community Center
- Rebecca Stoner, executive director of the Milwaukee Parks Foundation; Rae Johnson & Elijah Moore, Aquatics Ambassadors
- Raymond Wiggers, author of Milwaukee in Stone and Clay: A Guide to the Cream City's Architectural Geology