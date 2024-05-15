© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 5/15/24: university endowments, periodical cicadas, world champion taxidermist

Published May 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about university investment funds and endowments and the demands student protesters are making of UW leadership. We learn about the millions of cicadas emerging from the ground this summer. Plus, speak with a world champion taxidermist who preserved the beloved Milwaukee County Zoo gorilla, Samson.

Guests:

  • Liam Beran, writes for Isthmus and The Nation
  • PJ Liesch, UW-Madison extension entomologist
  • Wendy Christensen, wildlife artist and world champion taxidermist
