Thursday 5/16/24: Primary care shortage, Capitol Notes, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we examine how a shortage of primary care providers impacts both patients and doctors. Then, Capitol Notes looks ahead to the Republican state political convention this weekend. Plus, in this week’s Bubbler Talk we learn about engravings found along Brady Street in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Ashley Abramson, freelance reporter with Milwaukee Magazine
- JR Ross, editor at Wispolitics
- Tim Hallbach, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wisconsin