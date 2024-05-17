© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Thursday 5/16/24: Primary care shortage, Capitol Notes, Bubbler Talk

Published May 17, 2024 at 10:44 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we examine how a shortage of primary care providers impacts both patients and doctors. Then, Capitol Notes looks ahead to the Republican state political convention this weekend. Plus, in this week’s Bubbler Talk we learn about engravings found along Brady Street in Milwaukee.

Guests:

  • Ashley Abramson, freelance reporter with Milwaukee Magazine
  • JR Ross, editor at Wispolitics
  • Tim Hallbach, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wisconsin
Lake Effect