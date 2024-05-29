© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 5/29/24: Milwaukee Rec programming, Dorothy Enderis, Crossroads at Big Creek, Ko-Thi Dance Company

Published May 29, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Milwaukee Recreation’s summer programming and explore the legacy of Dorothy Enderis — one of the most influential leaders of Milwaukee Rec. We visit the Crossroads at Big Creek nature preserve in Door County to learn about its revitalization. Plus, learn about Ko-Thi Dance Company as it celebrates 55 years in Milwaukee.

Guests:

  • Claire McHugh, marketing supervisor at Milwaukee Recreation; Erica Wasserman, recreation manager at Milwaukee Recreation
  • Samantha Koyen, executive director of the Crossroads at Big Creek
  • Ferne Caulker, founder & executive director of Ko-Thi Dance Company

