Wednesday 5/29/24: Milwaukee Rec programming, Dorothy Enderis, Crossroads at Big Creek, Ko-Thi Dance Company
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Milwaukee Recreation’s summer programming and explore the legacy of Dorothy Enderis — one of the most influential leaders of Milwaukee Rec. We visit the Crossroads at Big Creek nature preserve in Door County to learn about its revitalization. Plus, learn about Ko-Thi Dance Company as it celebrates 55 years in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Claire McHugh, marketing supervisor at Milwaukee Recreation; Erica Wasserman, recreation manager at Milwaukee Recreation
- Samantha Koyen, executive director of the Crossroads at Big Creek
- Ferne Caulker, founder & executive director of Ko-Thi Dance Company