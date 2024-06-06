Thursday 6/6/24: two party system, state democratic convention, Forward Scholars, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we get an update on the troubled Waupun Correctional Institution. We explore how our two party system has changed over time. We look ahead to this weekend's state Democratic convention. We learn about a literacy program helping Milwaukee Public Schools kids advance their reading skills. We learn about the Wisconsin origins of the Oscar Mayer Weiner Song. Plus, Bubbler Talk explores the journey of a local historic cottage.
Guests:
- Mordecai Lee, professor emeritus at UW-Milwaukee and former Wisconsin legislator
- JR Ross, WisPolitics
- Dr. Carrie Streiff Stuessy. executive director of Forward Scholars
- Joe Kapler, lead curator with the Wisconsin Historical Society