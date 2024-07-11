© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 7/11/24: RNC and the environment, artist censorship, historic political conventions

Published July 11, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we hear how the Baird Center is preparing to host RNC guests and how they’re keeping the environment top of mind. Then, we hear from local artists who feel they’ve been censored by art institutions in the city. Plus, we look back at some historical moments from political conventions.

Guests:

