Monday 7/15/24: RNC first day, policing expectations, city budget for RNC
Today we bring you Lake Effect from inside Panther Arena in Downtown Milwaukee. We share what the first day of the convention looks like. We also hear from the Milwaukee police chief on how we can expect policing to look this week. Plus, we explain how this massive event is being paid for and why the city sees it as a worthwhile cost.
Guests:
- Jeff Norman, chief of police for the Milwaukee Police Department
- Nick DeSiato, Milwaukee Mayor chief of staff