Monday 7/22/24: RNC impact inside and out, we dance at a senior fitness club
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how the Republican National Convention played out in Milwaukee and the impact it might have on Wisconsin politics. Then we learn about a Wisconsin pastor once known as a militant anti-abortion activist who’s now recognized as a far-right thought leader. Plus, an RNC volunteer shares their experience from the convention. We close by dancing at a fitness club for those 50 years and older.
Guests:
- JR Ross, editor of Wispolitics
- Phoebe Petrovic, reporter for Wisconsin Watch
- David Stack, RNC volunteer