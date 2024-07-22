© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Monday 7/22/24: RNC impact inside and out, we dance at a senior fitness club

Published July 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how the Republican National Convention played out in Milwaukee and the impact it might have on Wisconsin politics. Then we learn about a Wisconsin pastor once known as a militant anti-abortion activist who’s now recognized as a far-right thought leader. Plus, an RNC volunteer shares their experience from the convention. We close by dancing at a fitness club for those 50 years and older.

Guests:

Lake Effect