Tuesday 10/1/24: Interviews with Tammy Baldwin and Eric Hovde
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from U.S. Senate candidates Democrat Tammy Baldwin and Republican challenger Eric Hovde about why they think they’re the right candidate for the job. Plus, this week we are exploring North Avenue and how the people who live and work along that stretch of road could influence the results of the presidential election.
Guests:
- Tammy Baldwin, Democratic U.S. Senator
- Eric Hovde, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate
- Scott Walker, former governor of Wisconsin