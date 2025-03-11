© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 3/11/25: Farmers and funding freezes, Medicaid, volcano research

Published March 11, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, two Wisconsin farmers share how they are being impacted by federal funding freezes. Then, we hear from two people who rely on Medicaid and how cuts to that program could affect them. Plus, a UW-Milwaukee professor shares her experience researching ocean volcanoes.

Guests:

  • Sara George, specialty farmer from Pepin, Wisconsin
  • Emmett Fisher, dairy farmer and vegetable grower in Hager City, Wisconsin
  • Julie Bowles is an associate professor at UW-Milwaukee
  • Levi Stein, executive director of the Friendship Circle of Wisconsin
