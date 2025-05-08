Thursday 5/8/25: Black maternal and infant outcomes, green initiatives and tariff navigation, Milwaukee and immigration
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a symposium that’s bringing together healthcare professionals to improve Black maternal and infant outcomes. Then we learn about the green initiatives at work at Stone Creek coffee – and how they’re navigating that work with tariffs. Plus, we look at what Milwaukee landmarks, businesses and architectural phenomena have been shaped by immigrant communities.
Guests:
- Geraud Blanks, managing and creative director for Culture X Design
- Erica Wright, deputy commissioner of Milwaukee Health Department's Family and Community Health
- Drew Pond, director of development at Stone Creek Coffee
- Adam Passo, certified arborist and district manager for Davey Tree Expert Company