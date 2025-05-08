© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Thursday 5/8/25: Black maternal and infant outcomes, green initiatives and tariff navigation, Milwaukee and immigration

Published May 8, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a symposium that’s bringing together healthcare professionals to improve Black maternal and infant outcomes. Then we learn about the green initiatives at work at Stone Creek coffee – and how they’re navigating that work with tariffs. Plus, we look at what Milwaukee landmarks, businesses and architectural phenomena have been shaped by immigrant communities.

Guests:

Lake Effect