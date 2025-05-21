Wednesday 5/21/25: racist fliers, the Milwaukee Does, Bay View massacre, Wisconsin River trips
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about racist fliers that have been found in some Wisconsin communities and the groups behind them. We explore the events that led to the Bay View Massacre and the roots of the labor movement in Milwaukee. We learn about Milwaukee’s first professional women’s basketball team, the Milwaukee Does. Plus, tell you how to plan a trip to canoe or kayak the Wisconsin River this summer.
Guests:
- Jeff Tischhauser, senior research analyst at the Southern Poverty Law Center
- John Gurda, local historian
- Ryan Schmudlach, owner of the Wisconsin Canoe Company