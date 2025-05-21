© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Wednesday 5/21/25: racist fliers, the Milwaukee Does, Bay View massacre, Wisconsin River trips

Published May 21, 2025 at 9:43 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about racist fliers that have been found in some Wisconsin communities and the groups behind them. We explore the events that led to the Bay View Massacre and the roots of the labor movement in Milwaukee. We learn about Milwaukee’s first professional women’s basketball team, the Milwaukee Does. Plus, tell you how to plan a trip to canoe or kayak the Wisconsin River this summer.

Guests:

  • Jeff Tischhauser, senior research analyst at the Southern Poverty Law Center
  • John Gurda, local historian
  • Ryan Schmudlach, owner of the Wisconsin Canoe Company
Lake Effect