© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Tuesday 1/27/26: Shelters respond to the cold, Milwaukee Rec's new director, Frank Lloyd Wright

Published January 27, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how Milwaukee’s network of emergency shelters responds to increased needs during extreme cold. Then, we meet Milwaukee Recreation’s new director. Plus, we learn how architect Frank Lloyd Wright was inspired by his home state of Wisconsin.

Guests:

Lake Effect