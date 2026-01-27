Tuesday 1/27/26: Shelters respond to the cold, Milwaukee Rec's new director, Frank Lloyd Wright
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how Milwaukee’s network of emergency shelters responds to increased needs during extreme cold. Then, we meet Milwaukee Recreation’s new director. Plus, we learn how architect Frank Lloyd Wright was inspired by his home state of Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Evan Barbian, development and communications manager at the Cathedral Center
- Annie Kubes, senior director of Milwaukee Recreation
- Kristine Hansen, author of “Frank Lloyd Wright's Wisconsin"