Milwaukee's network of shelters responds to serve people impacted by frigid weekend weather

The dangerously cold conditions predicted for last weekend arrived as expected. And it won’t get much warmer as the week begins.

The extreme weather put additional pressures on emergency services, including Cathedral Center. It's located in downtown Milwaukee just east of Cathedral Square Park. The Center runs a shelter that serves women and families. The organization also works with individuals to help secure stable housing and achieve independence.

Over the bitterly cold weekend, communications manager Evan Barbian says Cathedral Center was focused on the moment.

“We can serve up to 28 women and 8 families per night, and we were going into the weekend already full," Barbian says. "But we did set up a few extra emergency beds. So yeah, it has been a busy weekend not just for us but for the city has a whole, and assistance providers everywhere."

Barbian says Milwaukee’s warming shelters stretch their capacity and seek additional resources when frigid weather hits the community. He says there are usually around 200 beds available.

“I will be honest, the capacity is pretty limited and it was limited going into it. The resources that warming shelters receive, they can only stretch so far,” Barbian says. “So our message right now is stay where you are if it’s safe to do so, and reach out for support when it’s not safe to stay where you are. Extreme weather is nothing to minimize.”

Cathedral Center has been stocking up on warm clothing and other provisions. “Gloves, hats, mittens, scarves, those gaiters we try to keep on hand,” Barbian says. “Bigger coats that allow people to layer up underneath; any type of thermal wear or that protective gear to limit skin exposure around now is super important.”

Organizations, businesses and individuals have stepped up to help the center cover costs that spike during extremely cold stretches.

Barbian says that generosity helps Cathedral Center serve as a temporary oasis even when it reaches capacity.

“Extra coats and extra winter gear and extra food if people are swinging by [in need of our services,]" Barbian says. "And they might not be in our services, but if we can offer them a snack bag or a lunch and something to drink and just a quick respite out of the cold that’s always welcome."