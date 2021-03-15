-
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has announced that during the week of March 15, the City will operate a COVID-19 vaccination program at more homeless…
Updated Monday at 5:07 p.m. CTThe number of COVID-19 cases in Milwaukee County surpassed 600 over the weekend. Wisconsin residents are supposed to stay at…
This weekend will mark one year since a homeless man was found beaten to death on the steps of a Milwaukee church. Johnny Smith, 53, was found dead in his…
It’s hard to be “safer at home” if you don’t have a home.Homeless shelters and other social service groups around the world have struggled to keep their…
The holiday season can be a difficult time for people experiencing homelessness. Harsh and frigid weather can mean fewer spaces at local shelters and…
Many students will be traveling home to their families this week to enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal. But there's also a large segment of Milwaukee students…
Thursday is the deadline for people living in a massive homeless camp in downtown Milwaukee to leave, so the state can begin work on a stormwater runoff…
Where do you go when you're homeless and you're being forced to relocate from the shelter you found under a bridge? That's the dilemma that dozens of…
On any given day, there are about 300 Wisconsin veterans who don't have a place to live. That’s according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban…
In recent years chronic homelessness has improved in Milwaukee, as fewer people are trying to survive out on the streets. But as with many social issues,…