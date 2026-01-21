Milwaukee-area resources to help you stay safe during extreme cold weather

Much of southern Wisconsin is under an extreme cold watch Thursday night through Saturday morning, with potential wind chills as low as -40 degrees.

The National Weather Service warns that those temperatures can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, the southern U.S. is bracing for a winter storm that will bring snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Here are Milwaukee-area resources to help you stay safe during bitter cold.

Emergency shelters

If you or a loved one is in need of shelter, energy assistance or other supportive services please call 2-1-1or (414) 773-0211. Here are some of the shelters available in our area.

Milwaukee County

Waukesha County

Hebron House of Hospitality, Inc .

HebronHouse, 812 N. East Ave., single women and families with children Siena House 1519 Summit Ave., single men Jeremy House 1301 E. Moreland Blvd.

. The Salvation Army of Waukesha County , 445 Madison St., single men

How to prepare your home

To prevent frozen pipes, keep indoor temperatures above 32°F, wrap pipes with insulation or heat tape, and let a small trickle of water run from faucets to keep water moving.

If your pipes are damaged, call a licensed plumber.

Heat your home with devices approved for indoor use, and ensure they are properly vented to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning or fires.

Never use wood-burning or coal-burning grills, camp stoves, generators, stoves or ovens for heat.

Never leave space heaters unattended or run them overnight while you are sleeping.

Space heaters should also be plugged directly into a wall. Do not use an extension cord or power strip as they can overheat and cause a fire.

Check that smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly at least twice a year. If you do not have a working smoke detector you can request one to be installed by calling the Milwaukee Fire Department Smoke Detector Hotline 414-286-8980.

If you need help with your energy bill, the Milwaukee County Energy Assistance Program provides qualified Milwaukee County residents with a one-time, annual payment toward heating and electric bills. More energy assistance resources here .

How to prepare your car

Make sure your gas tank is at least half-full and that the battery is charged.

Make a car survival kit that includes blankets or sleeping bags, extra clothing, high-energy foods and water.

In cold weather, air molecules contract and your tires can lose air pressure. WUWM’s auto contributor Mark Savage recommends checking your tire pressure any time your warning light comes on. Use a tire gauge to check your tire pressure and make sure it’sbetween 30 and 35 PSI.

Savage recommends getting a car wash every 10-14 days, because the buildup of salt on your car can be corrosive to the chassis, suspension and exhaust system.

How to keep pets safe

READ: How to keep pets safe and healthy when it's bitterly cold in Milwaukee



The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says, “If it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pet, so keep your animals inside.”

If you need to take pets outside, it should be for short periods of time.

Pets should not be left alone in a car during cold weather.

Always thoroughly wipe off your pet's legs, feet and stomach with a towel after coming back inside from a walk in the ice or snow. This will help prevent your pet from ingesting salt from sidewalks, which can cause gastrointestinal issues.

People who have short-haired dogs should consider getting them a coat or sweater with a high collar/turtleneck.

According to the Wisconsin Humane Society, pets are most susceptible to frostbite in their ears, paw pads and the tips of their tail. Signs of hypothermia in a dog include shivering, extreme cold, and lethargy.

If a pet shows signs of frostbite or hypothermia, the Wisconsin Humane Society recommends slowly warming the affected body parts, wrapping them in a warm towel and calling the veterinarian immediately.

How to stay safe if you do have to go outside

NOAA This image shows how to dress for extreme cold.

Limit the time you spend outside, and wear warm clothing to cover exposed skin including your fingers, nose and ears.

Let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.

Seek immediate medical treatment for frostbite, which can occur within minutes to unprotected skin.

Also seek immediate medical treatment for hypothermia, which can be life-threatening. It occurs when the body temperature drops too low, causing shivering, drowsiness, clumsiness and confusion.

Do not touch metal surfaces with uncovered hands. Flesh can freeze instantly to a surface.

Avoid alcoholic beverages because they cause the body to lose heat more rapidly.

Other recommendations to stay safe:

The Milwaukee Health Department recommends creating a cold-weather preparedness kit for your family that includes:



Candles and matches

A hand-cranked or battery-operated flashlight and radio

A cell phone

Extra batteries

Blankets or sleeping bags

Extra clothing,

High-calorie non-perishable food

Extra food and water for pets

First aid kids and any medications you require

A tool kit.

How to help others

Sources: Milwaukee Health Department , City of Milwaukee , Milwaukee Coalition on Housing and Homelessness, National Weather Service.

If you have suggestions of resources to add to this list, please email files@uwm.edu.