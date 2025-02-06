How to keep pets safe and healthy when it's bitterly cold in Milwaukee

When temperatures get frigid in Milwaukee, many pet owners may be wondering: How cold is too cold for my pet to go outside?

To learn some health and safety tips for our furry friends, Lake Effect’s Xcaret Nuñez spoke with Angela Speed, the vice president of Marketing and Communications for the Wisconsin Humane Society . Speed says there’s not one right answer for every dog. Similar to people, a dog's tolerance of the cold varies.

“It can depend on their age, coat, body fat, activity level and what they've been conditioned to,” she explains. “A dog moving from a southern climate may not be as acclimated, even if they are a husky, then a dog who has spent every winter here in Wisconsin.”

Speed says pet owners ultimately know their pets the best, but encourages people to err on the side of caution and let their pets stay inside than stay outside for long periods.

“When we have temperatures that are bitterly cold, like zero degrees or schools are closing, at the Wisconsin Humane Society, we only allow the dogs to go outside, have a quick potty break and come right back in,” Speed says.

Watch out for frostbite or hypothermia

Speed says pets are most susceptible to frostbite in their ears, paw pads and the tips of their tail.

“At first, that tissue might appear discolored, very light gray or pink, and it might be sore to the touch or swollen, but you may not see it really set in for a couple of days, where the tissue can die and actually become almost black and slough off.”

Signs of hypothermia in a dog include shivering, extremely cold and lethargy, Speed says.

If a pet shows signs of frostbite or hypothermia, the Wisconsin Humane Society recommends slowly warming the affected body parts, wrapping them in a warm towel and calling the veterinarian immediately.

Other cold weather safety tips

