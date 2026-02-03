© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Tuesday 2/3/26: Milwaukee's Point-In-Time, food waste, a local Bad Bunny collab

Published February 3, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we get a look at how Milwaukee County does its Point-In-Time count and learn about the local approach to helping those experiencing homelessness. Then, we learn about the high level of food waste here in Wisconsin and what’s being done to try and prevent it. Plus, we speak with a UW professor who collaborated with Bad Bunny on his award-winning album.

Guests:

Lake Effect