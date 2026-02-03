Tuesday 2/3/26: Milwaukee's Point-In-Time, food waste, a local Bad Bunny collab
Today on Lake Effect, we get a look at how Milwaukee County does its Point-In-Time count and learn about the local approach to helping those experiencing homelessness. Then, we learn about the high level of food waste here in Wisconsin and what’s being done to try and prevent it. Plus, we speak with a UW professor who collaborated with Bad Bunny on his award-winning album.
Guests:
- Krystina Kohler, impact manager for the Safe and Stable Homes Initiative at United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County
- Eric Flesch, coordinator of E-Cycle Wisconsin at the Wisconsin DNR
- Jorell Meléndez-Badillo, assistant professor of history at UW-Madison and author of "Puerto Rico: A National History"