Thursday 2/5/26: Dropping birth rate in Milwaukee, lessons from the Holocaust, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the long-term impact of the dropping birth rate in Milwaukee. Then, we speak with a historian about the lessons we can take away from the Holocaust. Plus, Bubbler Talk takes a deep dive into the history of the St. Joan of Arc Chapel at Marquette University.
Guests:
- John Johnson, research fellow at the Marquette Law School Lubar Center
- Samantha Abramson, executive director of the Holocaust Education Resource Center in Milwaukee
- Pam Hodgson, master cheesemaker at Sartori Cheese