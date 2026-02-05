© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 2/5/26: Dropping birth rate in Milwaukee, lessons from the Holocaust, Bubbler Talk

Published February 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the long-term impact of the dropping birth rate in Milwaukee. Then, we speak with a historian about the lessons we can take away from the Holocaust. Plus, Bubbler Talk takes a deep dive into the history of the St. Joan of Arc Chapel at Marquette University.

Guests:

