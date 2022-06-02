Willem Dafoe on how performing art transforms us

The performing arts have a profound effect on our lives. From music, to dance, to theatre and the big screen — the performing arts transport us. A recent visit to UW-Milwaukee by alumnus and actor Willem Dafoe drove this home when he received an honorary Doctor of Arts, delivered the spring commencement address and answered questions during a remarkable "Into the Alumni Studio" event. In this special edition of the Chancellor's Report program, we share excerpts of UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone's interview with Willem Dafoe.